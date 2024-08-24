Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VWO stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 8,900,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456,597. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.