Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after buying an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,963,128,000 after purchasing an additional 979,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,414,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.49. 19,111,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,347,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

