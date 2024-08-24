Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 81,280,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,719,859. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.