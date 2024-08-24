Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,869,807 coins and its circulating supply is 39,870,164 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,865,562.448126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30956422 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

