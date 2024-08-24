Popcat (SOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.89 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $737.19 million and approximately $102.89 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00246680 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.75861321 USD and is up 26.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $166,327,228.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

