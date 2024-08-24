Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.58. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

