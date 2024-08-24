Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.