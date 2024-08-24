Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 796.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.