Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,192 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,847 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

