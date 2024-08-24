Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.66. 461,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $243.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

