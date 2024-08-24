Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,393 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 458,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,243,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

