Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 392,305 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $47,980,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,069,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.