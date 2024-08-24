Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $368.11. The company had a trading volume of 717,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

