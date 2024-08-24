Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,854 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,246,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,887,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 726.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 543,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 477,643 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 634,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $31.53.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.