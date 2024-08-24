Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $61.96. 9,244,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

