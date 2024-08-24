Presearch (PRE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $137,727.61 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

