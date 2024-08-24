Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CEO Thomas Charles Priore Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Charles Priore sold 196 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $980.00.

PRTH stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

