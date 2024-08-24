Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.