Private Advisory Group LLC Has $306,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 73.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,974 shares of company stock worth $33,440,920. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.10. 1,136,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $255.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

