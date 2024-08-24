Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,138,000 after buying an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,279,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $170.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

