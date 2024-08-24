PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGRU opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 0.36. PropertyGuru Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of PropertyGuru Group worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

