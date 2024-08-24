PSI Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.89.

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.