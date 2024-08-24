PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $131.24 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.