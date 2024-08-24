PSI Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $229.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.