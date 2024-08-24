PSI Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,299,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,215,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

