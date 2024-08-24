PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 180.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.31. The company had a trading volume of 766,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.66. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.