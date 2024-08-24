Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 20% Higher

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 535,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

