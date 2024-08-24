Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.17

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 270810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Qiagen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 146,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 424,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

