Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.99. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

