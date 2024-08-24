QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. 2,435,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

