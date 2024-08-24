Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,999.91 or 0.99866531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

