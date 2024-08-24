QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92.

QuantumScape Stock Up 4.8 %

QS stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.