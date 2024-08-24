QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92.
QuantumScape Stock Up 4.8 %
QS stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.