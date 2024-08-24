QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts have commented on QNST shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

