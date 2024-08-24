QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several analysts have commented on QNST shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QNST
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Price Performance
Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.