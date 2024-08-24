Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,044 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.10. 142,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,542. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.