Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,695 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

