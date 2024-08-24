Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Eaton stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. 1,950,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,366. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

