Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 778 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.82. 392,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

