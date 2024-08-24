RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 0.7% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.41 and last traded at $129.41. 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.