RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 0.7% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.41 and last traded at $129.41. 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RBC Bearings Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,199,900.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.