RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.41 and last traded at $129.41. 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,199,900.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.