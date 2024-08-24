Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Sells $303,850.00 in Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE O opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

