Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 494,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,054,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

