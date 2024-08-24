ReddCoin Price Down 34.6% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $152.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

