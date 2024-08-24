Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,180. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $71.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

