Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $339,594,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,199.12. 352,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,088.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,203.49. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

