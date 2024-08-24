Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.80

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $31.56. Regional Management shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 13,560 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Regional Management Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 49.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

