Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $989.31

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 989.31 ($12.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.16). Renew shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.09), with a volume of 132,685 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($16.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £856.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,745.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

