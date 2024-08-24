Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

