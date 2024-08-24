Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 209.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 101,621 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.63. 858,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $157.18. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

