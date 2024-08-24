Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Intel by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in Intel by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 70,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 73,398,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

