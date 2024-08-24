Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $5,745,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 816,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $82.77. 1,862,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,218. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

