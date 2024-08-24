Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.77. The stock had a trading volume of 205,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.